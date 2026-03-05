Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $343.55, but opened at $312.01. Ciena shares last traded at $294.33, with a volume of 2,588,065 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,036 shares in the company, valued at $104,986,207.04. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Key Stories Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Ciena Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.