Barclays Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $120.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. 4,370,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88. SEA has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

