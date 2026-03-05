Barclays Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $120.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.
SE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.
SEA Trading Up 7.3%
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key SEA News
Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and full‑year results highlight multi‑segment growth (e‑commerce, fintech, gaming), supporting the long‑term story. Sea Results Highlight Multi Segment Growth And Undervalued Share Price Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and value investors are calling the post‑earnings drop a buying opportunity; several Seeking Alpha pieces upgraded SE to Strong Buy citing durable cash generation and optionality. Sea: Market Panic Created A Rare Strong Buy Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its price target but kept an Outperform rating — a sign of continued analyst conviction despite the pullback. Sea Ltd. PT Lowered to $150 at Bernstein
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders showed heavy activity as the market repriced risk following the results — increased volatility can amplify moves both ways. Options Traders Target Sea Stock as Higher Costs Weigh
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcript confirms management is prioritizing market share and investment over near‑term margin expansion — useful for modelling but not an immediate catalyst. Sea Limited (SE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus and margin pressure from higher costs (especially Monee) drove the initial selloff; investors focused on the earnings miss despite a revenue beat. Sea Limited Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Softer Shopee GMV guidance and mixed FY2026 outlook amplified pessimism and pushed SE to a one‑year low during the selloff. SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings
About SEA
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.
Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.
