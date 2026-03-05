Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.12.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.9%

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $168.13 and a one year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.