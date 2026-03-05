Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hudson Technologies’ conference call:

Management is prioritizing targeted investments in infrastructure, inventory, and a new ERP , pursuing service expansions and accretive acquisitions, and plans opportunistic share repurchases (repurchased $20M in 2025) to drive organic growth and shareholder returns.

, pursuing service expansions and accretive acquisitions, and plans opportunistic share repurchases (repurchased in 2025) to drive organic growth and shareholder returns. Operational momentum included Q4 revenue up 28% (Q4 revenue $44.4M) and full-year revenue of $246.6M , with reclamation volume rising 18% for the second consecutive year—signaling stronger demand and improved recovery supply.

(Q4 revenue $44.4M) and full-year revenue of , with reclamation volume rising for the second consecutive year—signaling stronger demand and improved recovery supply. Q4 results were impacted by an $8.2M inventory-related charge and $4M of executive severance, contributing to an $11.2M operating loss and an $8.6M net loss, and the recent ERP go‑live caused startup inefficiencies that could pressure near-term results (Q1 2026 headwinds).

charge and of executive severance, contributing to an $11.2M operating loss and an $8.6M net loss, and the recent ERP go‑live caused startup inefficiencies that could pressure near-term results (Q1 2026 headwinds). The renewal award for the DLA contract was rescinded after a competitor’s bid protest and is under review, creating uncertainty around a contract that generated about $38M of 2025 revenue despite management expecting service under the existing contract through 2026.

was rescinded after a competitor’s bid protest and is under review, creating uncertainty around a contract that generated about of 2025 revenue despite management expecting service under the existing contract through 2026. Hudson is expanding its recovery footprint and policy positioning through acquisitions (e.g., Refrigerants, Inc., USA Refrigerants) and pilot programs with DCSEU and CARB

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The company has a market cap of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company’s core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

