Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.47. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 13,206,099 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Key Stories Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Amprius posted ($0.01) EPS vs. consensus ($0.04) and revenue of ~$25.2M vs. ~$22.9M expected; the market reacted to the upside and the company’s commentary on margin improvement and client wins. Amprius Stock Surges on Strong Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Amprius posted ($0.01) EPS vs. consensus ($0.04) and revenue of ~$25.2M vs. ~$22.9M expected; the market reacted to the upside and the company’s commentary on margin improvement and client wins. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY‑2026 guidance — management raised FY‑2026 guidance (EPS guidance less negative than consensus and revenue guidance above Street estimates), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and sales. Company Press Release (BusinessWire)

Upgraded FY‑2026 guidance — management raised FY‑2026 guidance (EPS guidance less negative than consensus and revenue guidance above Street estimates), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and sales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional momentum — a MarketBeat write-up highlights accelerating production, NDAA compliance via contract manufacturers, widening gross margins (to ~24%) and analyst price-target upside (many seeing double‑digit/50%+ upside), supporting continued buying interest. Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook

Analyst and institutional momentum — a MarketBeat write-up highlights accelerating production, NDAA compliance via contract manufacturers, widening gross margins (to ~24%) and analyst price-target upside (many seeing double‑digit/50%+ upside), supporting continued buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity — unusually large call buying (27,464 calls, ~170% above typical daily volume) suggests speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday/upward moves.

Heavy call-option activity — unusually large call buying (27,464 calls, ~170% above typical daily volume) suggests speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday/upward moves. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled in March — management will be more visible at conferences and investor meetings, which could further move estimates in either direction depending on new disclosures. Amprius Sets March 2026 Events Schedule

Investor events scheduled in March — management will be more visible at conferences and investor meetings, which could further move estimates in either direction depending on new disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: One-time lease charge disclosed — a discontinued Colorado lease produced a one-time charge; management says this simplifies the manufacturing footprint (shift to contract manufacturing), improving cash-flow visibility but adding a short-term charge. MarketBeat: Hyper Growth Outlook

One-time lease charge disclosed — a discontinued Colorado lease produced a one-time charge; management says this simplifies the manufacturing footprint (shift to contract manufacturing), improving cash-flow visibility but adding a short-term charge. Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable and burning cash — despite margin progress, Amprius reported a wider net loss (~$24.4M for FY) and negative margins/ROE remain; cash burn and negative earnings could pressure the stock if revenue or margin trends stall. Q4 & FY Press Release

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock worth $26,384,359. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 12.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 3.04.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

