Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $69.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Centerspace had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.25%.Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centerspace by 57,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

