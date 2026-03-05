Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$37.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PET. Barclays decreased their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.94.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Stock Performance

TSE:PET opened at C$24.58 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 115.89%. The company had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

More Pet Valu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pet Valu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4/fiscal 2025 results: C$0.42 EPS on C$326.4M revenue, strong ROE and margins; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight growth and new-store momentum. This supports the stock’s fundamental case. Press Release

Reported Q4/fiscal 2025 results: C$0.42 EPS on C$326.4M revenue, strong ROE and margins; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight growth and new-store momentum. This supports the stock’s fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and reported higher 2025 profit while continuing store openings — positive cash return and operating traction that can underpin valuation over time. TipRanks

Raised dividend and reported higher 2025 profit while continuing store openings — positive cash return and operating traction that can underpin valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets but left constructive ratings (buy/outperform/overweight): TD (PT cut C$40→C$34), Stifel (C$37→C$32), Raymond James (C$40→C$31.50), RBC (C$35→C$33), Desjardins (C$38→C$32), Barclays (C$34→C$28). These moves reduce upside expectations but many analysts still see significant upside, which tempers selling pressure. BayStreet.CA

Several firms cut price targets but left constructive ratings (buy/outperform/overweight): TD (PT cut C$40→C$34), Stifel (C$37→C$32), Raymond James (C$40→C$31.50), RBC (C$35→C$33), Desjardins (C$38→C$32), Barclays (C$34→C$28). These moves reduce upside expectations but many analysts still see significant upside, which tempers selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and lower targets from major banks (CIBC: outperform→neutral, NBF: outperform→sector perform) plus commentary that the growth outlook has softened are the primary drivers of the intra‑day weakness — analysts trimming near‑term expectations tends to push sentiment and flows lower. BayStreet.CA Retail‑Insider: Shares Drop

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.