FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 549.96% and a negative net margin of 69.25%.

Here are the key takeaways from FTC Solar’s conference call:

FTC Solar reported a strong Q4 with $32.9M revenue (+26% sequential), its best public-company gross margin and near breakeven adjusted EBITDA (loss of ~$0.3M), driven by favorable product mix.

(+26% sequential), its best public-company gross margin and near breakeven adjusted EBITDA (loss of ~$0.3M), driven by favorable product mix. Commercial momentum accelerated—contracted backlog is $491M (about $61M added since Nov. 12), the company added over 9 GW of MSAs in 2025 and announced a 1 GW, 3‑year U.S. supply agreement plus an 840 MW South Africa MSA, with management expecting MSAs to convert to bookings in 2026.

(about $61M added since Nov. 12), the company added over 9 GW of MSAs in 2025 and announced a plus an 840 MW South Africa MSA, with management expecting MSAs to convert to bookings in 2026. Management emphasized product differentiation—an independent‑row 1P tracker claimed to be the fastest/easiest to install (0.053 labor hours/module) and SUNPATH software (3D backtracking) as an energy‑yield and potential recurring‑revenue enhancer, targeting another ~20% labor savings.

Near‑term guidance for Q1 2026 is revenue of $20M–$25M and adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.6M–$5.9M, and the company expects 2026 results to be back‑loaded as MSA ramps and order timing normalize.

GAAP results were weighed down by a non‑cash $26M increase in the fair value of warrant liability (driving Q4 GAAP loss of $33.7M), and the company disclosed a technical default on a purchase‑order covenant in its credit agreement (management calls it a technical issue and is working with lenders); available liquidity includes an ATM facility.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 496,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,255. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In related news, CEO Yann Brandt sold 37,775 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $409,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 776,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,447. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $35,402.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 269,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,192.62. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $462,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company’s tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun’s path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

