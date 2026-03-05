BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,489 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 59,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BME traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. 24,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.
Featured Stories
