BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,489 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 59,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. 24,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $8,186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

