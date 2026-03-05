Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.55. Scor shares last traded at $3.4850, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

