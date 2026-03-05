Barclays Raises B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $5.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $5.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.70.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE BGS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 1,032,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $454.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $539.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.50 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 502.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in B&G Foods by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting B&G Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (annualized yield ~12.9%), payable Apr 30 to holders of record Mar 31 — supports income-focused demand for the stock.

Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (annualized yield ~12.9%), payable Apr 30 to holders of record Mar 31 — supports income-focused demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.55–$0.65, above the prior consensus (~$0.51), suggesting margin improvement and better EPS leverage. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates

Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.55–$0.65, above the prior consensus (~$0.51), suggesting margin improvement and better EPS leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted improving core trends and a narrowed loss in Q4 while accelerating a portfolio transformation and setting a 2026 sales target in the $1.655B–$1.695B range — positive signal on strategic direction and revenue mix. Seeking Alpha: Sales Target

Company highlighted improving core trends and a narrowed loss in Q4 while accelerating a portfolio transformation and setting a 2026 sales target in the $1.655B–$1.695B range — positive signal on strategic direction and revenue mix. Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 revenue modestly beat estimates on some outlets (company cited $539.6M vs. ~ $537–542M estimates), which supports the view that core demand is stabilizing. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Sales Beat

Reported Q4 revenue modestly beat estimates on some outlets (company cited $539.6M vs. ~ $537–542M estimates), which supports the view that core demand is stabilizing. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital set a “Hold” on the stock — a neutral analyst stance that may temper upside momentum. Globe & Mail: RBC Hold

RBC Capital set a “Hold” on the stock — a neutral analyst stance that may temper upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings call transcript and media coverage are available for detail; investors will watch management’s commentary on cost savings and portfolio actions for execution clarity. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Transcript

Company earnings call transcript and media coverage are available for detail; investors will watch management’s commentary on cost savings and portfolio actions for execution clarity. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance (~$1.7B) came in below consensus (~$1.8B), which raises concern about top-line recovery and is a likely driver of the share decline. (Company provided updated FY2026 guidance.)

Revenue guidance (~$1.7B) came in below consensus (~$1.8B), which raises concern about top-line recovery and is a likely driver of the share decline. (Company provided updated FY2026 guidance.) Negative Sentiment: Reported Q4 net sales slipped ~2.2% year-over-year (impacted by divestitures) and some reports flagged a wider operating profit decline and cash used in operations, showing near-term profitability and cash-flow pressure. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings

Reported Q4 net sales slipped ~2.2% year-over-year (impacted by divestitures) and some reports flagged a wider operating profit decline and cash used in operations, showing near-term profitability and cash-flow pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows were reported (some funds reduced positions while a few increased exposure), which can add selling pressure or volatility until fundamentals become clearer. QuiverQuant: Institutional & Insider Activity

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

Featured Articles

