Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.43. Janus International Group shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 830,080 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,660,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 421,205 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

