Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,593,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,856,000 after buying an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,328,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,481,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Featured Articles

