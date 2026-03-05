Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,704,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 37.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 887.3% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 689,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 619,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 693.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 469,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,552,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $5.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

NYSE:TROX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.73%.

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

