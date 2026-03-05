Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 259.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warby Parker from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 19,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $518,431.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $520,200. This trade represents a 49.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $931,315.71. This trade represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,424 shares of company stock valued at $9,813,571. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $31.00.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.