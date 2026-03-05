American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,189,000 after buying an additional 502,754 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 280,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,673,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $6,632,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $31.86 on Thursday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

