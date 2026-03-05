CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 18.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 139.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 42.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.18. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CG Oncology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

