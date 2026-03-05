Symbol Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Symbol has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $174.59 thousand worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,515,595,621 coins and its circulating supply is 6,354,833,916 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

