Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $112.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $155.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

WIX traded up $7.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,057. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $195.15.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.45. Wix.com had a net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 128.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,204 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,485,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wix.com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $150,622,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,598,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

