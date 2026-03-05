TokenFi (TOKEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.03 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.00309854 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $1,116,868.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

