Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.75 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.94.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 27,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $606,044.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 15,453,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,752,519.45. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 434,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,424,176. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,729,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 15,019,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,472,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,484 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $24,535,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key STAAR Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting STAAR Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margins showed improvement: Q4 net sales rose ~18% YoY and gross profit expanded, helped by lower cost of sales and stronger China sales, which management highlighted on the call — supportive for long‑term recovery potential. Staar Surgical Q4 highlights

Revenue and margins showed improvement: Q4 net sales rose ~18% YoY and gross profit expanded, helped by lower cost of sales and stronger China sales, which management highlighted on the call — supportive for long‑term recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Cash position and balance sheet stability: cash & equivalents were reported around $153M and liabilities declined, giving runway while the company executes recovery plans. Quiver Quant summary

Cash position and balance sheet stability: cash & equivalents were reported around $153M and liabilities declined, giving runway while the company executes recovery plans. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlook: CEOs said the business had a volatile year but are targeting a return to profitability in 2026 — this frames a recovery thesis but leaves timing and execution risk. TipRanks: Eyes 2026 profit

Management outlook: CEOs said the business had a volatile year but are targeting a return to profitability in 2026 — this frames a recovery thesis but leaves timing and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call / transcript available for details on region/segment trends and cost drivers. Investors should review management commentary for guidance clarity. Earnings call transcript

Full earnings call / transcript available for details on region/segment trends and cost drivers. Investors should review management commentary for guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS and revenue miss: STAAR reported EPS of ($0.37) and revenue $57.8M — both well below consensus (analysts expected roughly $0.14 EPS and ~$75–76M revenue), which drove the post‑release selloff. MarketBeat earnings summary

Big EPS and revenue miss: STAAR reported EPS of ($0.37) and revenue $57.8M — both well below consensus (analysts expected roughly $0.14 EPS and ~$75–76M revenue), which drove the post‑release selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions are cautious: Canaccord and Needham maintained Hold ratings (Canaccord PT $22), while Stifel cut its PT to $18 (Hold), signaling limited near‑term upside and contributing to downward pressure. Canaccord note Needham note Stifel PT cut

Analyst reactions are cautious: Canaccord and Needham maintained Hold ratings (Canaccord PT $22), while Stifel cut its PT to $18 (Hold), signaling limited near‑term upside and contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a problem: operating and net losses widened year‑over‑year and EPS swung negative, so near‑term valuation and sentiment are pressured until consistent profitable quarters resume. Zacks earnings note

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.