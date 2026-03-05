Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,870. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

