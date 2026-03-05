Propel (TSE:PRL) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PRL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.
- Positive Sentiment: Propel reported record 2025 results, driven by overall revenue and operational expansion; Q4 profit weakened as the company increased investments to “prime for growth” — this beats-for-year but near-term profit softness helps explain both the positive reaction to the annual results and caution around near-term margins. Propel Delivers Record 2025 Results but Q4 Profit Dips as It Primes for Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from C$37.00 to C$27.00 — a material cut that reduces upside versus prior estimates but the note did not convert into an outright downgrade, signaling caution on near‑term multiple/valuation. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Ventum Financial trimmed its target from C$4.00 to C$3.00 while retaining a “buy” rating — an odd target scale relative to the current share price but indicates the firm remains constructive on longer‑term prospects despite lowering estimates. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut its target from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and kept an “outperform” rating — a sizeable target reduction that signals lower near‑term upside while still endorsing medium‑term growth. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus lowered its target from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and maintained a “buy” rating — another cut that tempers valuation expectations but keeps analyst support. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target from C$45.00 to C$32.00 but retained an “outperform” stance — large target cut that still reflects confidence in medium‑term growth while acknowledging near‑term execution/valuation pressure. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).
