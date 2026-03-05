Propel (TSE:PRL) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.62. Propel has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Positive Sentiment: Propel reported record 2025 results, driven by overall revenue and operational expansion; Q4 profit weakened as the company increased investments to “prime for growth” — this beats-for-year but near-term profit softness helps explain both the positive reaction to the annual results and caution around near-term margins. Propel Delivers Record 2025 Results but Q4 Profit Dips as It Primes for Growth

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

