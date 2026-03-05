Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 8,135 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $185,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,688.80. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support remains in the register, which can help stabilize the float and provide long‑term demand for shares. Read More.

Analyst coverage is still skewed toward buys and the company recently reported revenue beat but an EPS miss (Feb. 12). That mixed fundamental backdrop leaves the stock sensitive to news and revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have circulated investor notices and a securities class action has been filed alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab; the lead‑plaintiff deadline (Apr. 6, 2026) concentrates attention on potential damages and litigation risk. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,116,754.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 122,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122,843 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

