Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 22,553 Unum Group $UNM

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,007.36. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,760. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

