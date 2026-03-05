Christina Polychroni Sells 3,084 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) insider Christina Polychroni sold 3,084 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $219,981.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,519.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christina Polychroni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christina Polychroni sold 3,317 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $217,097.65.

CHEF stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $84.00 price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,930,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,027.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. Odyssean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 242,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

