Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.81 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,837,000 after buying an additional 688,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IonQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,992,000 after acquiring an additional 333,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $114,767,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE IONQ opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.61. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

Key IonQ News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,757.04. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,781 shares of company stock worth $1,525,804 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.