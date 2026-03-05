Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 88,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNT. Weiss Ratings raised SiriusPoint from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

