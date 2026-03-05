Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleanspark by 191.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 210,307 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 180,371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,417,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleanspark by 74.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $997,332.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $484,211.49. This represents a 67.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Cleanspark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Cleanspark Stock Up 7.8%

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

