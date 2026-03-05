Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPLD

Upland Software Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc is a provider of enterprise work management software delivered through a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The company offers a suite of integrated applications designed to help organizations plan, execute and measure work across various business functions including project management, marketing workflows, document automation and contract management.

Its flagship product lines include Upland PSA for professional services automation, Upland Bluebeam for digital collaboration in architecture and engineering workflows, Upland Qvidian for proposal automation, and Upland Pinpoint for customer communication management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.