Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $357,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $41.44 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.