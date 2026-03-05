Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2,855.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,633 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,024,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,689,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 428,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Bank of America cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

