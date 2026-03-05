Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $15.81 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004385 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 310,838,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 310,838,894.44 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.0528442 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,051.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

