Short Interest in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Drops By 18.3%

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,060,105 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 2,522,541 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in IDEX by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in IDEX by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,063,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,286,000 after buying an additional 793,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. 672,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

