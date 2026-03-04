Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 112,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,013% compared to the typical volume of 5,316 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 17,426,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.43. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.