Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6250.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Rezolute from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rezolute from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rezolute to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, December 12th.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rezolute
In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 415,900 shares in the company, valued at $736,143. The trade was a 10.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 641,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,379.21. This trade represents a 5.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $150,232 over the last three months. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $685,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 201.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,834 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.
