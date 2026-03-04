Head to Head Analysis: Profusa (PFSA) and Its Peers

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $61.66 million -$32.64 million 5.35

Risk & Volatility

Profusa’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profusa has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Profusa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 79 80 160 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Profusa’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profusa rivals beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Profusa Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

