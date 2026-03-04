Comparing Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) & Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rogers Communication and Vivendi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communication $15.54 billion 1.40 $4.93 billion $9.25 4.36 Vivendi $321.42 million N/A -$6.50 billion N/A N/A

Rogers Communication has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communication and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communication 32.29% 14.22% 3.30% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rogers Communication and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communication 1 4 5 0 2.40 Vivendi 0 3 0 0 2.00

Rogers Communication currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than Vivendi.

Volatility and Risk

Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers Communication beats Vivendi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

