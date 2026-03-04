ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,183,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,057,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,623,946,000 after purchasing an additional 287,970 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,119,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after buying an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,424,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $577,471,000 after acquiring an additional 244,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its US “conviction list,” signaling institutional conviction in COP as a capital-intensive, AI-resistant beneficiary of a market rotation into energy. Article Title

Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its US “conviction list,” signaling institutional conviction in COP as a capital-intensive, AI-resistant beneficiary of a market rotation into energy. Positive Sentiment: Two banks raised price targets and kept bullish ratings (BMO: $130 outperform; Citi: $135 buy), providing explicit upside guidance that can attract buyers and support momentum. Article Title Article Title

Two banks raised price targets and kept bullish ratings (BMO: $130 outperform; Citi: $135 buy), providing explicit upside guidance that can attract buyers and support momentum. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (US/Israel strikes on Iran) pushed WTI higher and sparked a sector-wide rally; ConocoPhillips is benefiting as an upstream producer with North American exposure. Article Title

Geopolitical escalation (US/Israel strikes on Iran) pushed WTI higher and sparked a sector-wide rally; ConocoPhillips is benefiting as an upstream producer with North American exposure. Positive Sentiment: The shares hit a 52-week high amid the rally, reinforcing momentum and drawing more investor attention. Article Title

The shares hit a 52-week high amid the rally, reinforcing momentum and drawing more investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ConocoPhillips is exploring selective Permian asset sales (~$2B) and expanding divestitures support a leaner portfolio and potentially higher shareholder returns or accelerated buybacks/dividends. Article Title

Reports that ConocoPhillips is exploring selective Permian asset sales (~$2B) and expanding divestitures support a leaner portfolio and potentially higher shareholder returns or accelerated buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and media pieces highlight long-term upside via rising free cash flow (projects like Willow) and bullish scenario analysis — supportive but forward-looking and dependent on oil prices/stage-of-project execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary and media pieces highlight long-term upside via rising free cash flow (projects like Willow) and bullish scenario analysis — supportive but forward-looking and dependent on oil prices/stage-of-project execution. Negative Sentiment: Options activity commentary (sell covered calls) suggests some investors are taking profits and monetizing the rally, which can cap near-term upside and increase short-term volatility. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3%

COP opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.