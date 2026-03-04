Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,090,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

