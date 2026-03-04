Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 19406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATDRY

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 3.1%

About Auto Trader Group

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.

In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.