Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $470.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.00.

Shares of GPI traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $306.96 and a 12-month high of $488.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.55 and its 200 day moving average is $407.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by ($0.87). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

