Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $461.47 and last traded at $461.47, with a volume of 49251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Argan in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $7,347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,246.90. This trade represents a 42.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total value of $2,068,917.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,682.37. The trade was a 45.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $20,182,794. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $137,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 14,436.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 327,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,720 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Argan by 168.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 159,149 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

