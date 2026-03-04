Truist Financial Lowers Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $16.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCDL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 69,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $654.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 31.57%.The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.