Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. 87,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,145. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.