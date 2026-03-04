Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $5.05. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 2,350,186 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Get Hyperliquid Strategies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,431,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperliquid Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperliquid Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.