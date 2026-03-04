American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.0950. American Bitcoin shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 7,344,335 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABTC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

American Bitcoin Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

In other American Bitcoin news, Director Richard Busch bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 899,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,958.50. This represents a 24.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

