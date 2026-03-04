Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,869 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 16,020 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,142. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.