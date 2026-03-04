iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,145 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 29th total of 24,342 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 328,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PABU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. 4,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,259. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. PABU was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.