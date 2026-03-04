Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Company reported strong 2025 operating results with $200.3M in revenue (+24.5%) and adjusted EBITDA up ~36%, and guided 2026 revenue of $255–257M , adjusted EBITDA of $33.5–34.5M and a long‑term plan to reach 1,000 stores by 2035 .

in revenue (+24.5%) and adjusted EBITDA up ~36%, and guided 2026 revenue of , adjusted EBITDA of and a long‑term plan to reach . Customer engagement is improving—2025 same‑store sales +10.1% (Q4 comps +9.3%; two‑year +18.8%) supported by digital channels and a loyalty program at ~ 65% participation (~2M members) where members visit more and spend more.

participation (~2M members) where members visit more and spend more. Expansion momentum: opened 32 stores in 2025 (181 total) and launched a modular drive‑through + lobby prototype to speed openings and lower build costs, although some landlord/permit delays caused back‑weighted openings that management says they’ve addressed with a larger pipeline and more buffer for 2026.

stores in 2025 (181 total) and launched a modular drive‑through + lobby prototype to speed openings and lower build costs, although some landlord/permit delays caused back‑weighted openings that management says they’ve addressed with a larger pipeline and more buffer for 2026. Margins show strength at the store level (store‑level profit margin ~29%+), but elevated coffee commodity costs are expected to pressure consolidated EBITDA margin in early 2026 with relief anticipated in H2, contributing to a modest margin drag in the 2026 guidance.

Shares of BRCB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 551,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $800.96 million and a PE ratio of -320.00. Black Rock Coffee Bar has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued top‑line strength: total revenue grew 25.3% YoY, same‑store sales rose 9.3% and the company opened 12 new stores — EPS modestly beat consensus. This confirms execution on growth and explains investor enthusiasm. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

